The is the moment 'dozens' of illegal immigrants disembarked from a people-smuggling boat in broad daylight on a packed beach in Spain

Sandra Martínez Granada Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 15:24

A group of illegal North African immigrants disembarked a people-trafficking boat at a crowded beach in Castell de Ferro in Granada province on the south coast of Spain at around 2pm on Sunday, 3 August. According to eyewitnesses, dozens of hooded people were aboard the vessel. Shortly before the vessel reached the shore, they jumped in the sea and began to swim.

Castell de Ferro mayor Antonia María Antequera has confirmed that the incident took place on Sotillo beach and that the Local Police and the Guardia Civil were called to the scene. The number of people who have been able to reach this municipality in the province of Granada is unknown, but witnesses have said that there were dozens of people on the boat.

The situation caused a great commotion among the bathers, many of whom recorded the event with their mobile phones. Some tried to help the immigrants, while others tried to prevent their escape. "We were surprised to see a boat so close to the shore and we didn't understand what was happening," said one of the eyewitnesses.

It was reported that the boat had approached at high speed, but the passengers had not jumped in the water until later, when they were closer to the shore. Some had serious difficulties swimming. Several arrests were made on the shore eas soon as the Guardia Civil showed up.