This is how work to improve the tunnels on the A-7 motorway in Granada province is affecting traffic

This is how the work to improve the A-7 tunnels in Granada is progressing.

C. L. Monday, 2 March 2026, 15:31 Share

Work to improve and modernise the Ramoncillos, Guapa, Acebuchal and Madroño tunnels on the A-7 motorway in Granada province is progressing, with the aim of equipping them with the necessary safety equipment required by European regulations.

The work has a total budget of 16.26 million euros (VAT included) from European funds within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

At the moment, the carriageway in the direction of Almeria is closed and there is a contraflow in place meaning traffic is being directed onto the Malaga-bound carriageway between kilometres 872.7 and 868.2.

The next step of the project will include a number of controlled blasting work to create new sections of the Madroño and Acebuchal tunnels meaning that from Monday 2 until Friday 27 March, traffic will not be able to enter the tunnels for an estimated 15 minutes between 10am and 1pm or 2.30 and 4.30pm, each day (with a maximum of one closure per day).

The existing road closure in the direction of Almería is expected to continue until mid-April. The affected sections of the road will be signposted and will be carried out in accordance with the schedule of works stoppages laid down by the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).