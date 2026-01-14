Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The façade of Motril Town Hall. IDEAL
Cyber security

Hacking of Costa Tropical town hall official password leads to "malicious" emails being sent out

Motril town hall has confirmed that its servers have not been attacked, so no personal data on residents has been exposed

Rebeca Alcántara

Granada

Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 14:21

The hacking of an email password of a Motril town hall employee has led to emails being sent to residents of the town with a link that could be "malicious" to local residents, municipal sources have said.

The town hall has clarified that it was not an attack on their computer servers, so no personal data about inhabitants has been exposed and they say that the problem has already been solved.

The incident happened on Tuesday 13 January when a mass email was sent from the employee's corporate email address to all contacts, which included a link. The town hall explained that as a precaution they did not click on the link, which looked malicious.

There is no exact information on how many emails were sent although municipal sources have indicated that it has reached both internal contacts within the town hall as well as external contacts. The town hall has appealed for calm, insisting that at no time has the personal data of the residents of Motril been in danger.

