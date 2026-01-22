Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Contract for work to connect Costa Tropical footbridges goes out to tender

Mayor of Gaulchos-Castell de Ferro, Toñi Antequera, said that the project which will connect Castell y Cambriles beaches is "necessary for the day-to- day life of the municipality" as the existing passage "is not comfortable and requires detours that waste time for both residents and visitors"

C. L.

Thursday, 22 January 2026, 12:52

Gualchos-Castell de Ferro town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has put out to tender the project for the construction of a pedestrian walkway that will allow a more accessible connection between Castell de Ferro and Cambriles beaches. It is a project that residents of the municipality have been requesting, for many years.

Mayor Toñi Antequera said that this is a "necessary infrastructure for the day-to-day life of the municipality", as currently the passage between the two beaches "is not comfortable and requires detours that waste time for both residents and visitors".

The project is has a budget of just over 81,000 euros and the deadline for submitting bids is 3 February. The town hall is already working with the aim of awarding the contract as soon as possible, so that the footbridge can be finished and in operation in time for summer.

Antequera said, "We want it to be ready as soon as possible, because it represents a clear improvement in accessibility and quality of life, especially in the busiest months".

Environmental reports

The new infrastructure will allow easier, more direct and safer transit between the two beaches, especially improving access for people with reduced mobility, older people and pushchairs.

"This walkway is not just another project, it is a direct response to the real needs of the residents and of those who use our beaches on a daily basis," said Antequera, emphasising that the project has broad local support and that the town hall has been working for a long time to find a viable technical solution.

The town hall has confirmed that the project has all the necessary environmental authorisations, with favourable reports from the Junta de Andalucía, guaranteeing respect for the coastal environment.

