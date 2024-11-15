Granada beauticians offer free treatments to cancer patients

Mercedes Navarrete Friday, 15 November 2024, 18:32

The Granada association of beauty professionals AGEPRO has held its second 'Dona Belleza' (Donate Beauty) charity day. Thirty professionals in the sector offered free aesthetic treatments adapted for people with cancer. The Alanís Centre in the city was the setting for this event, which contributed to the "well-being and improved self-esteem" of 42 cancer patients.

The event was attended by the thirty professionals who have completed the Oncobeauty Innova training programme, developed by AGEPRO during the months of October and November.

This pioneering programme, with 40 hours of theoretical and practical courses, trained professionals from Granada, Huelva, Seville, Jaén, Almería and Cuenca to "offer a quality, safe and empathetic service to people going through an oncological process".

This was stated by the president of AGEPRO, Begoña Rodríguez, during the presentation ceremony of the Oncobeauty Innova accreditation plaques, which preceded the 'Donate Beauty' day. "We are trying to do our bit to help and improve the quality of life of a group that is fighting a very difficult disease", explained Rodríguez, who thanked the professionals in the sector for their involvement. "After the success we had last year with 'Dona Belleza', we understood that our sector needed this specialised training," she said, noting that demand has been so high that they are already planning a second edition of Oncobeauty Innova for the first half of next year.

The president of AGEPRO was accompanied during the accreditation ceremony by the vice-president of the Confederación Granadina de Empresarios (CGE) Concha de Luna and the councillor for social policy of Granada city hall, Amparo Arrabal.

De Luna said that AGEPRO is "a very young organisation that, in record time, has been able to unite the sector and launch important initiatives that transform and improve it". The best example of this is Oncobeauty Innova, a training programme "that brings enormous value to professionals and businesswomen in the sector and covers a need of a particularly vulnerable group". The vice-president of the CGE also highlighted "the desire to grow as professionals, the willingness to innovate and the sensitivity and empathy" of the thirty beauticians who have been trained in oncoaesthetics.

Amparo Arrabal expressed the gratitude of Granada city hall for this initiative and congratulated "all the professionals who not only receive an accreditation, but also recognition for their dedication to improving the quality of life of cancer patients, contributing to their physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing through aesthetics".