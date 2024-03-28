The village of miniature houses that's attracting tourists in Andalucía's Granada province

Rafael Vílchez Alpujarra Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torvizcón town hall in Granada province's Alpujarra is constantly coming up with ideas to attract tourists and visitors. One of the most eye-catching things along the roadside is a cluster of miniature Alpujarran houses (casitas).

A life-size sculpture that has been installed in one of the village's gardens also pays tribute to the area's agricultural heritage and depicts the centuries-old art of threshing using a mule.

The recently created Torre del Vizconde (Viscount's Tower) is another attraction near the entrance to the village and a few metres further up the road is the Fuente de los Marranicos de San Antón (Marranicos de San Antón fountain).

The Fuente de la Vendimia was built in the plaza in 2014 and an 18th century pilar, El Pilón is located next to the town hall and in front of the Guardia Civil police station.

R. V.

Torvizcón forms part of Granada province's Alpujarra; a series of mountain villages and towns and Torvizcón is located in the Sierra de la Contraviesa. It covers an area of 51 square kilometres and has a population of around 1,000. The upper part of the village is home to one of the narrowest streets in the Alpujarra.

There are several theories about the origin of Torvizcón, one of which suggests that there was a tower next to the parish church and former mosque, belonging to the Counts of Coloma and Cifuentes. Another theory is that the name comes from an aromatic plant which is abundant in the area called torvisco (Daphne gnidium).

R. V.

Torvizcón, the town of wine, figs and almonds, existed during the Roman Empire under the name of Turidiamun (favourite city of the sun). From the 13th to the 15th century it was part of the Tahá del Céhel during Spain's Islamic period.

In the 18th century it fell into the hands of the Count of Cifuentes, making it the most important place in the district, for which it received the title of town. The parish church, Nuestra Señora del Rosario (Our Lady of the Rosary) is the most important piece of architecture, built in the Mudejar style during the 16th century.

Several decades ago a resident of Torvizcón, Agustín Góngora, now deceased, created the Museo del Esparto (Esparto museum). Torvizcón also has wine routes that include a number of cortijos which are home to family-run bodegas (wineries) and there are plenty of places to sample the local gastronomy and relax in the town.