The secret cove on Spain's Costa Tropical with turquoise waters, no crowds and where 'you will find paradise'

Alberto Flores Granada Thursday, 31 July 2025, 22:55 Share

Many people are of the opinion that the beaches of Granada province are not worthwhile and are not up to the standards of other beaches in Andalucía in southern Spain. Most of the time it's because they are pebbly or that there are too many people on them. However, this is not true of all the beaches on the Costa Tropical.

In fact, there are some coves that are totally unknown to many and that offer truly magical places where you can swim in turquoise waters and even spot dolphins.

TikTok user Javitocala has posted a video in which he claims to have discovered the best cove in the whole of Granada province. It has incredible water and practically no crowds and therefore, according to Javi, "disproves" the argument that the beaches of Granada province are no good.

"It's a hidden cove that can only be reached by paddle surf board", explained Javitocala at the beginning of the video, who gives clear instructions on how to find it: drive to Torrenueva Costa and park near the Jolúcar breakwater.

Once there, take the paddle surfboard, although any other small boat will do and head towards La Joya beach. "Shortly after, you'll come across the Jolúcar suspension bridge. Go on for about 100 metres and you'll find paradise," he said.