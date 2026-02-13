The Granada diver who plunged into the depths of criminality

Carlos Morán Granada Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:41 Share

When a diver left a company that had hired him on Granada province's Costa Tropical, he 'forgot' to return the equipment that belonged to the business, "with the intention of making an illicit profit".

The incident happened nine years ago on the coast of Granada and the former staff member has now been sentenced by a court in Granada province to a six-month suspended prison sentence. The defendant acknowledged the crime and the court handed down a sentence without the need to carry out the interrogations at the hearing.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, the court ordered the defendant to pay the injured parties 25,000 euros, which was the market value of the equipment. The stolen objects, according to the court ruling, included "an orbital hydraulic motor, gas canisters, three professional underwater video cameras and a 3,000-kilogram lift with two valves" among other items. The defendant also kept two cars that belonged to his employers, but these had already been recovered by their owners.

The defendant agreed to gradually repay the 25,000 euros in 41 instalments of 600 euros and a final instalment of 400 euros in three years and six months, "to be made within the first five days of each month," the court specified in the proceedings.

If the defendant fails to comply, he faces the prison sentence. "The court decided to suspend the six-month sentence imposed on the convicted person for a period of four years, subject to the condition that the convicted person does not commit any crime during that period and that he meets the payment of the amounts agreed," the ruling states.