Eurovision winner to close popular Granada summer festival

Salobreña Friday, 26 July 2024

The Tendencias festival in Salobreña on Granada province’s Costa Tropical gets going on Tuesday 30 July and will be featuring Portugal’s Salvador Sobral, who won Eurovision in 2017. Sobral will be singing songs from his latest album, Timbre.

Now in its 33rd year, there will also be an acoustic performance by Javier Corcobado, and a talk by Eric Jiménez, drummer of the Spanish band Los Planetas and Galician indie music band, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, who will be singing tracks from their latest album, Sed.

The first concert, on Tuesday 30 July, will be by Javier Corcobado at 10pm at the Hogar de Pensionistas, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro will be performing at the José Martín Receurdo auditorium at 10pm and Salvador Sobral will be closing this year’s festival on Friday 2 August at 10pm on Plaza de las Flores.

For full details and tickets click here: www.tendenciasfestival.com orwww.entradas.com.