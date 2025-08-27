Dead baby dolphin found on Costa Tropical beach

C. L. Granada Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 11:57 Share

Beachgoers found a dead baby dolphin on a Costa Tropical beach in Salobreña (Granada province) on Tuesday, 26 August. Several people approached it to check on the animal, which showed no signs of life.

Numerous videos showing dolphins close to the Costa Tropical have circulated on social media this summer. Biologist, diver and director of the Aula del Mar of the University of Granada Julio de la Rosa, as well as other experts, claim that dolphins mainly approach the shore to eat, following a school of fish, or to socialise and play with other dolphins.

However, De la Rosa reminds the public to keep a safe distance from them and not feed or disturb the animals.