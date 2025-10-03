Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man plunges to his death while using knotted bed sheets to leave a flat on Spain's Costa Tropical

Local residents found the victim lying in a pool of blood and unresponsive on a street in Gualchos-Castell de Ferro

Pilar García-Trevijano

Granada

Friday, 3 October 2025, 11:17

A 45-year-old man has died after falling from a second-floor flat in the town of Gualchos-Castell de Ferro on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The man, who had mental health problems and illnesses, apparently tried to get out of the flat via the balcony, having knotted several bedsheets together. The incident happened on Tuesday 30 September when his relatives were out.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received a call at 7.50am from local residents who found the man lying in a pool of blood and unresponsive on the town's Calle Manuel Altolaguirre.

According to Guardia Civil sources, the man's body was removed for an autopsy and initial investigations suggest that the man died as a result of a tragic accident.

