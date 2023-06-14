Costa Tropical water park ready to make a splash again this summer Aquatropic is located on Almuñécar’s seafront and uses sea water for its pools, slides and other water attractions. It received more than 100,000 visitors in 2022

Aquatropic water park in Almuñécar (Granada province) opened its doors on Wednesday 14 June ready for the start of the 2023 summer season.

"We reopen with improved access, the creation of a VIP area and better trained staff so that visitors enjoy more and better facilities and services," said manager Vicente Barbero.

Now in its thirty-fifth year, Aquatropic has started this summer season with a commitment to “better communication with customers and users" with “bilingual staff” according to Barbero.

"We want the people who enjoy the park to have a special experience in every service we offer. It will be a friendly, personalised and direct, as we understand that there is nothing better for our visitors and users to enjoy their visit and, of course, to come back," said Barbero.

Aquatropic is located on Almuñécar’s seafront and uses sea water for its pools, slides and other water attractions. It received more than 100,000 visitors in 2022.