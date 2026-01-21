Costa Tropical town hall to call on Andalusian regional government to allow fishing in popular beauty spot

Almuñécar's fishing industry is calling for regulation rather than prohibition, and has had the backing of councillors

Almuñécar town hall has taken an important step to support the local fishing industry following the banning of recreational fishing at Punta de la Mona.

The measure which was introduced in January last year has caused concern among those who have been fishing in the area on Granada province's Costa Tropical in a traditional and sustainable way for years.

More than 50 people from Almuñécar and La Herradura gathered on Monday 19 January in the Casa de la Cultura to express their concerns and ask to be allowed to fish again in this protected area, always in an orderly and environmentally friendly way.

The town hall called an extraordinary council meeting to address the sector's demands and seek solutions that do not entail the prohibition of their activity but rather its regulation. The initiative received the support of the PSOE and Convergencia Andaluza councillors, while the Partido Popular, which is power in the town hall, and the Izquierda Unida coalition, abstained. The request will now be taken to the Junta de Andalucía to ask the regional government to review the ban and seek formulas for regulation.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Costa Tropical sports fishing association, who presented their proposals and demanded to be heard after months of waiting.

Balance

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, stressed that his political party has always been in favour of regulating rather than prohibiting: "We want everyone to be able to enjoy Punta de la Mona in a responsible and sustainable way," he said. He added that the town hall has already made several representations to the Junta to listen to the demands of the sector and seek a balance between environmental protection and the continuity of recreational fishing.

Punta de la Mona is one of the most valuable natural spaces on the Costa Tropical. It is part of the Network of Protected Natural Spaces of Andalucía and the Natura 2000 Network due to its high ecological richness and biodiversity. Its cliffs and seabed are home to unique and endangered species, such as the ferruginous limpet, the orange coral, the candelabra coral and the Mediterranean mandrora. In addition, these waters are home to widely distributed species such as dolphins, turtles and protected birds.

At the beginning of last year, the Junta de Andalucía strictly regulated activities in this area, prohibiting recreational boat and underwater fishing, shellfishing, limiting the navigation of non-motorised vessels and establishing control over diving and other professional or sporting activities.

Protection of biodiversity

These measures seek to ensure the conservation of habitats and the protection of biodiversity, but the fishing sector argue that their activity is compatible with these objectives if appropriate regulation is applied, without the need for a ban.

Last year, the sports fishing association presented a 30-page plan drawn up by a lawyer, in which specific measures were proposed to allow recreational fishing in a responsible manner. These included a moratorium on the capture of large species, the limitation of the capture of vulnerable species, the establishment of closed periods during the reproduction of fish of commercial interest including sea bass and sea bream, among others and the obligatory declaration of all catches made in the area.

The proposal had the backing of the town hall as well as around 3,000 signatures collected from local residents and fishing enthusiasts. It was presented to the Junta de Andalucía in Seville, in a meeting with the Director General of Protected Spaces and the environment delegate in Granada.

Fishing tradition

The sector stressed that their activity is not only part of local tradition, but that it is sustainable and does not damage the cliffs and seabed, and that proper regulation would protect the environment without driving out those who have lived and worked by the sea for generations.

Furthermore, they hope that an agreement will be reached that recognises their right to fish in the area in a responsible and sustainable manner, while guaranteeing the conservation of one of the most valuable areas of the Costa Tropical.

The council meeting also agreed that signage at beaches and access points will be updated so that those who want to fish and visitors will know clearly where fishing is allowed and where it is not. The town hall will also offer a space in municipal buildings to the fishing association for meetings and activities and promised to respond to all requests that had remained unanswered until now.