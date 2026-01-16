Granada's Costa Tropical set to get its first five-star hotel

Ideal Friday, 16 January 2026, 14:51 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has approved the building permit for the 'Daia Slow Beach Hotel La Herradura', unblocking a project that had been in the pipeline for two decades. The plan involves the construction of the first five-star accommodation on the Costa Tropical, which has an investment of over 14 million euros and will create more than 100 direct jobs.

Mayor of Almuñécar Juan José Ruiz Joya said that the hotel will be "the luxury reference point for the entire coast of Granada" and added that it has been designed "to integrate harmoniously into the surroundings of La Herradura". The building permit has been granted to Fuerte La Herradura S. L. for the construction of the ambitious hotel project on plot 'A' of the MP-96, on Paseo Andrés Segovia promenade.

The licence establishes a maximum period of 36 months for completion. In this sense, Ruiz Joya said that "a historical debt with La Herradura" has been fulfilled. "We said that we were coming to work and to unblock projects that had been kept in a drawer for decades and here is the result."

The budget for the project is just under 14.7 million euros and it is estimated that it will create more than 100 direct jobs. "In addition to the hundreds of indirect jobs that will be generated in the service sector, local commerce and the maintenance of an infrastructure of this level," the mayor said.

The hotel complex will be focused on wellness and will feature green and leisure areas including a spa, swimming pool, pool bar, massage and relaxation area and an underground car park.