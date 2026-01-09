Costa Tropical town offers 12-hour parking vouchers for 99 cents with Telpark

Ideal Friday, 9 January 2026, 13:19 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has renewed its contract with Telpark car parks which aims to facilitate access to the town centre during the sales period, support commercial and hospitality activity and promote more efficient and environmentally friendly transport.

The councillor responsible for the area, Lucía González, pointed out that "this programme is an effective tool to guarantee residents and visitors comfortable and affordable access to the centre of Almuñécar, at the same time boosting local commerce and hospitality in a key period such as the sales".

José María Fayos, head of Telpark's Dirección Sur de Off Street, highlighted that "this stable collaboration with Almuñécar town hall allows us to offer digital, accessible and sustainable solutions that facilitate transport and directly support local economic activity".

From now until 31 January, users will be able to park for a maximum of 12 hours for 0.99 euros in the municipal market car park, thanks to Multipass vouchers, available in five, 10 and 20-use packs. These vouchers, which are valid for one year, can be purchased through the Telpark App and allow automatic entry and exit to and from the car park by means of digital number plate reading, avoiding the use of tickets and speeding up the process. The number plate associated with the voucher can also be modified flexibly via the App.

This initiative represents a very significant reduction compared to the usual price of parking, bringing the cost of 12 hours below the price of a single hour, which favours orderly access to the centre and contributes to reducing the traffic associated with finding a parking space.

Almuñécar town hall has been working since last summer on various campaigns aimed at promoting the efficient use of the town's car parks through advantageous promotions for citizens together with Telpark, a company that manages in the province of Granada more than a thousand spaces distributed in six underground car parks. The Telpark App, which has nearly six million users, is the leading platform in Spain and Portugal for the digital management of parking.