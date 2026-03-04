Almuñécar reinforces its commitment to the German market at ITB Berlin 2026

Ideal Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 12:27 Share

Almuñécar town hall is participating in the ITB Berlin 2026 from 3 to 5 March, which is seen as a key international tourism fair for the south of Spain.

The presence of Almuñécar and La Herradura in the German capital comes at a particularly positive time for the destination: international tourism grew by 15.77 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024. Germany is the fourth most important market for the Costa Tropical town, making up around 12 per cent of the destination's total European market.

The councillor responsible for Tourism, Beatriz González Orce, said, "We come to accompany our companies, to open up opportunities and to consolidate the German market with a clear proposal: climate, quality, experiences and an authentic destination."

González Orce added that "the figures for 2025 confirm that the commitment to promotion and public-private collaboration is producing results. The growth of international tourism encourages us to continue working with specific objectives: to improve positioning, strengthen marketing and transfer direct benefits to the local tourism sector".

The ITB Berlin is also a highly valuable environment due to its size and capacity for global connection, bringing together thousands of exhibitors and tens of thousands of professionals from the tourism sector from many countries every year, which makes it an ideal space for commercial work, prospecting and positioning.

Among the most common motivations for Germans to visit Almuñécar, according to the town's tourist board, are good weather, the ability to disconnect and rest, tranquillity, security, as well as an interest in authentic experiences, contact with nature, local gastronomy and the possibility of combining leisure with activities.

Likewise, the destination is particularly competitive for older travellers, people looking to stay for longer periods of time during the winter months and tourists looking for wellness, nature and water sports such as diving and kayaking.