Costa Tropical market set to reopen in February

The popular food market in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is set to open its doors again on 28 February 2026, six years after it closed.

After years of work, delays and dozens of obstacles - construction has been delayed by complaints, legal delays, price rises for materials and even the war in Ukraine. The work was scheduled to take 18 months, but has been delayed for several years. The project initially cost 7.3 million euros and then a further 800,000 euros was earmarked for the furniture of the stalls.

it will once again welcome local residents and visitors with the bright colours of the fruit that will adorn its display cases, the freshly-caught fish and the aroma of the spices, reminding everyone that it is not just a place to buy, but part of the heart of the town that beats again.

The market has been rebuilt on the same site as the old one, which was demolished due to structural deficiencies and the high cost of renovation. Now, in its place, stands a modern building, with all the comforts of a new market, but without losing its roots. When you walk through the doors of the new building, the first thing that strikes you is the bright light, coming in through the large modern windows. The aisles are wide and invite you to stroll among the stalls.

Stall holders

Almuñécar's town planning councillor, Javier García, explains enthusiastically as he walks through the aisles that the market has 44 stands in total. Half are fish, there are meat stalls, fruit, deli, flowers, bakery, spices; everything you would expect from a market and the previous stall holders will return.

There are refrigerated display cabinets in butchers and delicatessens, stainless steel fronts, work tables and refrigerated chambers to preserve the products. "Everything has been thought out in detail, without forgetting common areas for warehouses or changing rooms and with the added convenience of a two-storey car park, with more than 200 space and access to loading and unloading from the inside," the councillor explained.

In addition to the traditional stalls, three of the four catering premises have already got new owners and will be operating as restaurants, bringing life and movement to the market. IDEAL has learned that according to the mayor, on summer evenings, Avenida Europa will be closed to create a pedestrian area for people to enjoy the market and the surrounding shops and squares. Ruiz Joya said, "I am sure that, in time, we will see how this market will transform the life of Almuñécar."

The new car park will be managed by EMPARK, which has 24-hour surveillance, access adapted for people with reduced mobility, a system to guide available spaces and charging points for electric vehicles. It is strategically located between Avenidas Cala and Europa and offers a convenient and safe solution for both residents and visitors.