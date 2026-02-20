Almuñécar town hall seeks to reassure residents over rise in water levels in Roman remains

Ideal Friday, 20 February 2026, 13:51 Share

The councillor for culture and heritage at Almuñécar town hall Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, has issued a statement to reassure residents of the Costa Tropical town in Granada province that the accumulation of water in the town's Roman remains is perfectly normal following the recent heavy rains.

Gilabert explained that the rise in the water table at the Roman aqueduct, baths and salting factory is "completely normal and natural after it has rained so much in a few days". He went on to explain that it is natural water that is constantly renewed. "Even if it were extracted, it would flow again because it comes from the subsoil. It is not a structural problem, but a behaviour of the land itself."

He also detailed that during the rains the ground has been soaked and the water table has risen to the surface, turning both the Majuelo area and the area around the La Carrera aqueduct into a kind of natural spring.

The municipal archaeologist, Elena Navas, recalled that in Roman times this phenomenon did not occur in the same way, as the aquifer drained directly into the sea. "When these infrastructures were built, both the Majuelo and the aqueduct were on the surface. Over the centuries, the river has deposited sediment until it has covered the basin of the Río Seco and the archaeological remains themselves, so that today the site is several metres below the current ground level," she explained.

Designed to withstand rain

At present, the surface water circulates above the area, which is also surrounded by walls, generating what can technically be understood as a large natural pool. However, the archaeologist pointed out that, although the accumulation has been abundant, the level will gradually decrease as the land drains naturally.

As for the appearance of the water, it carries microorganisms, spores, seeds or larvae which, with the right temperatures, can generate a greenish-coloured film on its surface.

Navas pointed out that, "although visually it may look like a pond, in reality it is clean water that is continually renewed from the bottom. It is not stagnant, but flows slowly and keeps moving".

Regarding the state of the archaeological remains, Navas pointed out that, although they have been affected by the contact with the water, it will not be possible to make a definitive assessment until the site is completely drained.

She pointed out that "Roman constructions are designed to withstand these conditions. In fact, the basins were designed precisely to contain liquids and are lined with opus signinum, a waterproof hydraulic mortar prepared for direct contact with water, which guarantees their resistance".

García Gilabert has said that the municipal cleaning services will reinforce the tasks of removing paper and waste that may fall inside the site, acting within the technical and safety possibilities allowed by the current situation.