Granada's Costa Tropical kicks off 2026 with packed cultural offer

The department of culture of Almuñécar town hall has launched its cultural agenda for January 2026, offering a packed programme designed for all audiences. It brings together music, literature, theatre, cinema and opportunities to learn about the town's history and heritage in different spaces.

The councillor responsible for the area, Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, said: "We are starting the year with a very complete and balanced agenda, which combines music, theatre, literature and cinema and which reflects the municipal commitment to bring culture closer to the citizens and to maintain a stable and quality programme throughout the year."

Michael Jackson tribute

Music includes the Alessia Desogus & Odysée Jazz Band on Friday 16; the flamenco show 'De Raíz' by Eva Esquivel on Saturday 17, the '80's Tribute' concert by Bluemoons on Thursday 22 and 'Clásicos del Swing' by the Bernáldez Swing Jazz Quintet on Friday 23.

The month will close with a performance by Kike Blues Band on Thursday 29 and a tribute to Michael Jackson, performed by Miguel Concha, on Saturday 31. In addition to this programme there will be a guitar concert by Sohta Nakabayashi, scheduled for Thursday 22 at 7.30pm in the Cueva Siete Palacios.

The auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura will host the play 'LiséXtratas', directed by Juan Antonio Valverde, on Friday 30 January at 8pm and the literature, conferences and presentations agenda includes events like 'Personajes con Historia' dedicated to Mariana Pineda on Thursday 15 and the presentation of the book 'La clave está en tu intestino', by María Eugenia Pérez Alonso, on Wednesday 21.

Films in English

On Friday 23 there will be an evening of poetry and music with the group Mar de Luna, while on 30 and 31 there will be conferences and literary presentations in the conference room of the Casa de la Cultura.

Cinema will be back with the 'Martes de Cine' (Tuesday cinema) programme, with weekly screenings at 7pm. On 13 January 'Los domingos' will be screened, on the 20th Persian film It Was Just An Accident will be shown in original version (VO) with Spanish subtitles and on the 27th there will be a screening of the documentary 'Ocean with David Attenborough', also in VO with subtitles.

'A Walk through History' in the San Miguel castle will take place on 24 and 25 January and for which prior registration is required by emailing arqueologia@almunecar.es, as well as the EcoMercado on Sunday 25 January on Plaza del Agua, from 10am to 2pm.