Almuñécar joins Granada's castles and fortresses tourism route
The Costa Tropical town's San Miguel castle and La Herradura's fortress have been added to the guide which covers the whole province
Ideal
Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 17:12
Almuñécar's San Miguel castle and La Herradura's fortress on the Costa Tropical have both been added to Granada province's castles and fortresses route, a guide promoted by provincial authority the Diputacíon de Granada.
During a presentation of the guide, Almuñécar's councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, said it was an "honour" to be included in the guide which includes 15 castles.
González Orce went on to say "We are proud to be part of this itinerary through the history of our province, along a route that runs through our monumental heritage and the experiences of its castles."
The guide can be found on: www.castillosdegranada.es, a tool that allows the design of personalised itineraries depending on the location, type or duration of the visit, adapted to the current market for both visitors and tour operators.