Almuñécar's market gets ready to reopen in March

Taking advantage of Andalucía day festivities on Saturday 28 February, Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa tropical inaugurated the new municipal market which will officially open to the public on Tuesday 10 March.

The inauguration comes six years after the old market closed in 2020 due to serious structural and technical deficiencies. Now following a seven-million-euro investment in what was always one of the liveliest spaces in the town, there are wide aisles and wooden ceilings that bring light through the windows.

The new market has more than 40 stalls and each stand has a surface area of around 12 square metres equipped according to the activity to which it will be dedicated: refrigerated display cabinets in butchers' and delicatessens' shops, stainless steel fronts, tables and cold rooms.

In addition, the building has communal storage areas and changing rooms for workers and a restaurant area on two of its façades.

The space also has a two-storey underground car park with more than 200 spaces and interior access for loading and unloading. For years, parking in the centre was one of the main problems reported by traders and customers. It is hoped that the car park will help to revitalise not only the market, but also all the surrounding streets and squares.

The market will officially reopen on Tuesday 10 March and will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3pm, with a concierge service from 7am to facilitate the preparation of the stalls, while the bars and restaurants will also be open in the evenings and on Sundays.