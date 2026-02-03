Almuñécar announces plans for centre for children with special educational needs

The former Almuñécar tourism building where the day centres are to be built

Children with special educational needs are set to have a space designed exclusively for them in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The new centre, which is currently being drafted, will be located behind the future Sénior Tropical complex, on land that will allow the construction of a building suitable for educational, therapeutic and recreational activities, with spaces designed to guarantee the safety, comfort and development of the children.

Francisco Rodríguez, councillor for public and strategic projects, said that work will begin before the end of the year and is being financed with 1.2 million euros from European Next Generation Funds.

Mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, said, "This centre will prevent families from having to travel to other municipalities on the Costa Tropical." He added that the town hall is going to do everything they can "to start the work this year".

The Sénior Tropical complex is also progressing and will accommodate 320 people once finished, which is twice as many as the old building. The new complex will offer modern facilities with communal areas, underground parking, dining rooms, cafeteria and spaces for cultural activities and theatre.

The budget for the complex is around 17.9 million euros, with an approximate completion period of two years. The provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, plans to tender and award the work in the first half of this year, with the aim of starting work on 14 August.

Playground

Almuñécar is also planning to open a new children's playground, which has been designed "for inclusion and adapted play". In November 2025 the mayor announced that the contract for the drafting of the project had been awarded to architect Francisco Javier Navarro.

The design of the playground is inspired by the Wizard of Oz and provides different areas that allow children to explore, learn and have fun. The design will follow the guidelines of the neuroinclusive play space design guide and the friendly design handbook, aligning it with sustainable development goals 10 and 11, aimed at reducing inequalities and creating safe, inclusive and accessible urban environments.

The councillor stressed that this type of facility is essential for the integration and well-being of children. "It's not just about playing; it's about providing a space where they can follow routines, develop skills and enjoy activities adapted to their needs. For many of them, this park will be a safe and stimulating place in the centre of the town".

The project has a budget of 827,000 euros and will be located on the municipal site of the former Auditorium cinema.