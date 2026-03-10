Almuñécar launches mosquito control programme to combat West Nile Fever

Ideal Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 13:27 Share

Almuñécar has activated a specialised mosquito monitoring and control programme to safeguard public health following recent heavy rainfall.

Environmental councillor Lucía González announced that the initiative is part of a broader West Nile Fever (WNF) surveillance plan, conducted in coordination with the expert firm Sanisur and supervised by regional health authorities.

At a glance: Mosquito surveillance 2026 Objective: Prevention of West Nile Fever (WNF) and general pest control. Key Partners: Almuñécar Environment Department and Sanisur. Duration: Active from February 2026 untill the end of the summer. Methods: Combined biological and chemical interventions in high-risk zones. Citizen Action: Residents can report stagnant water to the town hall via 958 63 99 60.

The strategy, which officially started on February 2026, focuses on stagnant water hotspots where mosquito larvae are most likely to proliferate.

By employing both biological and chemical control methods, the town hall aims to neutralise breeding sites before the peak summer season. This proactive approach is designed not only to prevent the spread of diseases like West Nile Virus but also to reduce the general nuisance caused by insects to local residents and tourists.

The programme will remain active throughout the summer of 2026, with intensified efforts during the high-activity months.

To ensure community involvement, the town hall has also established a dedicated helpline for citizens to report potential breeding grounds in their neighbourhoods.