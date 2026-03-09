All Costa Tropical beach bars will be open for Easter

MJ Arrebola Granada Monday, 9 March 2026, 18:22 Share

Granada province's Costa Tropical is getting ready for the start of the tourist season and according to president of the association of beach businesses on the Costa Tropical, Francisco Trujillo, beach bar owners are predicting a "very good" season, after a series of storms that have battered southern Spain this winter.

Trujillo said that the influx of tourists will be good if the weather is good: "The weather is fundamental. Last year's Holy Week was complicated by the weather, so we hope that this year everything will be different."

On the other hand, this year the situation looks better: "Easter is the start of the season after the stormy winter, spring is looking good," he said.

Trujillo went on to say, "Last weekend, with good weather, there were a lot of people on our beaches. As soon as the weather settles down a little more, the influx will be significant".

The 71 chiringuitos along the coastline are practically ready. "The opening is practically 95 per cent complete. Those that have not yet opened are taking holidays or doing some refurbishment, but by Easter they will all be open," he said.

In addition to the good weather, the state of the beaches is a key point for tourists.

"The town halls are making a titanic effort, and the directorate general for the coast also has work to do. There are stretches that need urgent action so that everything is perfect for Easter," Trujillo concluded.