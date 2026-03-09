Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
MJ Arrebola
Tourism

All Costa Tropical beach bars will be open for Easter

The 71 chiringuitos along Granada province's coast are almost ready to reopen after suffering damage during the recent storms

MJ Arrebola

Granada

Monday, 9 March 2026, 18:22

Granada province's Costa Tropical is getting ready for the start of the tourist season and according to president of the association of beach businesses on the Costa Tropical, Francisco Trujillo, beach bar owners are predicting a "very good" season, after a series of storms that have battered southern Spain this winter.

Trujillo said that the influx of tourists will be good if the weather is good: "The weather is fundamental. Last year's Holy Week was complicated by the weather, so we hope that this year everything will be different."

On the other hand, this year the situation looks better: "Easter is the start of the season after the stormy winter, spring is looking good," he said.

Trujillo went on to say, "Last weekend, with good weather, there were a lot of people on our beaches. As soon as the weather settles down a little more, the influx will be significant".

The 71 chiringuitos along the coastline are practically ready. "The opening is practically 95 per cent complete. Those that have not yet opened are taking holidays or doing some refurbishment, but by Easter they will all be open," he said.

In addition to the good weather, the state of the beaches is a key point for tourists.

"The town halls are making a titanic effort, and the directorate general for the coast also has work to do. There are stretches that need urgent action so that everything is perfect for Easter," Trujillo concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bases in Andalucía at Rota and Morón at centre of row with USA
  2. 2 Ambitious port maintenance project
  3. 3 Popular Finnish band head to Costa venues
  4. 4 Red card drama denies Malaga CF victory in chaotic six-goal thriller
  5. 5 Hundreds of Andalusians trapped across globe due to closure of Persian Gulf air space
  6. 6 Andalucía defies global turmoil and sets record goals at ITB Berlin
  7. 7 Marbella revamps Avenida del Mar
  8. 8 Webinar: International education on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Flamenco and contemporary dance fusion comes to Fuengirola
  10. 10 SUR and Torrox town hall lead Andalusian tourism gala in Germany

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish All Costa Tropical beach bars will be open for Easter

All Costa Tropical beach bars will be open for Easter