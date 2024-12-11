This is how artists can set up their easels at Granada's Alhambra for just three euros a day

Laura Ubago Granada Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 12:03

The Alhambra in Granada continues to be a source of inspiration for artists. The light, the colours and landscapes are features that painters reproduce on their canvases. For this reason, the Patronato de la Alhambra y Generalife, the public agency that runs the monument, offers 'painter's cards'; accreditations issued to those who wish to paint or draw inside the Alhambra and Generalife complex.

The authorised areas where artists are allowed to set up their easels are the Alcazaba: terrace of the Puerta de las Armas; the Partal: area of the Torre de las Damas and the Palace of Yusuf III; Paseo de las Torres: esplanade in front of the Torre de las Infantas; Generalife: Paseo de los Nogales and Jardines Bajos; Puerta de la Justicia and Silla del Moro (during the opening hours of this area).

Applicants must send a graphic sample of their work or CV to justify their interest in obtaining this card to demonstrate that the intention of their visit is purely artistic.

Thirty days

Painting at the Alhambra is allowed from Monday to Sunday (except 25 December and 1 January) during the monument's normal opening hours. The price is three euros per day with a maximum of 30 days which do not have to be consecutive.

Thirty-three painter's cards were processed in 2023, of which only two were for individual applicants, others were for groups. So far in 2024 ten individuals have applied for the card. Most of the cards were applied for by people from the UK, France, the USA, Australia, Germany and also Spain.

"In general, those who apply for the painter's card already have a certain track record and have painted in numerous places, exhibited their work and even won prizes in various competitions. Among those interested are also young students of Fine Arts, who find the Alhambra and Generalife the ideal place to give free rein to their inspiration and creativity," said Gonzalo Mochón, head of the Patronato's public visits service.