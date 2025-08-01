Emergency services save 91-year-old who had been lying on the floor of her home on Granada's Costa Tropical for days

Local Police and Firefighters of Almuñécar save the life of a 91 year old woman who had been lying on the ground for days.

Local Police and the fire brigade in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical saved the life of a 91-year-old woman who had been lying on the floor of her home on Calle Tetuán, next to the town's post office.

The emergency services received a call from a nephew who lives in Madrid, who was concerned after his aunt had failed to answer the phone or return his calls for several days. When Local Police officers went to the address they could hear the woman's faint voice, but she was unable to open the door or move, so, after requesting support from the local fire brigade, they were able to access house via a ladder from the balcony.

Once inside, they found the woman lying on the floor where she had been for several days, without food or drink, dehydrated and unable to move on her own. She was quickly attended to by the medical services and taken by ambulance to the Santa Ana de Motril regional hospital.

Almuñécar's councillor for public safety, Mª Carmen Martín Orce expressed her gratitude to the Local Police and the fire brigade "for their quick and efficient intervention, which was decisive in saving the life of this resident".

Martín Orce added that "cases like this demonstrate the importance of having well-coordinated and well-trained security and emergency forces, and also of maintaining neighbourhood vigilance, especially when it comes to elderly people living alone".