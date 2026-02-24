13-year-old girl questioned by police after mother stabbed with a kitchen knife on Costa Tropical

Laura Velasco Granada Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 11:33 Share

A woman was injured on Monday 23 February, after allegedly being stabbed by her 13-year-old daughter in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The National Police is investigating the incident, which occurred at around 5pm in a farmhouse located on the town's Calle Pataura.

The wounded woman was taken by her husband to a hospital, where health services were working on Monday afternoon to stabilise her and apparently awaiting surgery for the stab wounds.

According to sources the girl has admitted to stabbing her mother, which has also been corroborated by the victim. The minor allegedly used a kitchen knife causing several wounds to her mother's hand.

As IDEAL has learned, there had been no previous altercations in the family, nor had the couple's daughter ever been confrontational. In fact the sources told IDEAL that the girl had been exemplary. Investigations will determine the motive for the attack. The victim's husband and another son also live in the house.

If the crime is confirmed, the minor would be too young to stand trial according to Spanish law, as she is below the minimum age for prosecution, which is set at 14 years old.