The strange case of young boy in Spain who was caught carrying a revolver, ammunition, drugs and a book about a famous criminal

Laura Velasco Granada Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 15:03 Share

When police officers in Spain's Granada province spotted a child walking alone in the street at midnight on Wednesday 3 September they immediately sensed that something was wrong.

Upon seeing the police the boy turned around and started to run, constantly looking back towards them. When they caught up with him, they saw that he was carrying a backpack and another bag. Visibly nervous and shaking the boy told the officers his name and that he was 12 years old. He could not give any information as to what the rucksack contained or where he was going.

The officers searched the contents of the bag and found trainers, books, drugs, a mobile phone and a plastic bag with a substance that turned out to be around 50 grams of marijuana buds. They also found a revolver, a knotted sock with 37 cartridges, another striped sock with nine cartridges and a transparent plastic bag with 35 more cartridges. The gun was not loaded at the time of the search. He was also carrying a copy of Pablo Escobar: my father. written by the Colombian drug lord's son Sebastián Marroquín.

The child's mother arrived on the scene and provided both the child's identification documents and her own. The officers took the pair to the police station and proceeded to formally hand over the boy to his mother. Before leaving the station, the child maintained that everything he had on him had been given to him by an unknown person who had asked him to deliver it to a specific place, for which he was to be given 20 euros.

A curious book

An investigation is now under way to find out the origin of all this material. As SUR's sister newspaper Ideal has recently learned, the police have recently detected a change in the behaviour of Granada drug mafias which appear to be imitating popular television series that deal with these issues, like Narcos or Breaking Bad.

There is no shortage of high-end vehicles, state-of-the-art mobile phones and weapons like those that appear in such series and films. They try to emulae Pablo Escobar and even aspire to have the same lifestyle as him. But, above all, they try to adopt his attitude. Moreover, "the principle of authority" has been lost, and the younger ones do not treat the older ones as they used to, say the same sources.