An artisan market, located on a well-known beach in Cadiz, that offers all kinds of clothes and accessories

Los Caños de Meca is one of the most popular areas on the coast of Cadiz, especially during the summer months. The reason for this is that it has marvellous beaches with crystal clear waters and quiet, bohemian atmosphere.

However, the village is also popular thanks to its wonderful artisan market, located just a few metres from the beach. There are several stalls that offer handcrafted clothes, bags, hats, jewellery and other decorative objects.

Before visiting, you can have a virtual walk through the market by watching the videos posted on TikTok by @areacanosdemeca.

Location

The Los Caños de la Frontera artisan market is located on the intersection of Avenida de Trafalgar with Calle Vendaval. A large graffiti on the market's wall serves as navigation: 'Mercado Los Caños de Meca'.

The market is open throughout the whole summer.