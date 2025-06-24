Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of the market in Cadiz. areacanosdemeca
Fashion

An artisan market, located on a well-known beach in Cadiz, that offers all kinds of clothes and accessories

The various market stalls sell a wide range of handcrafted clothing, accessories and decorative objects

La Voz

Tuesday, 24 June 2025, 18:53

Los Caños de Meca is one of the most popular areas on the coast of Cadiz, especially during the summer months. The reason for this is that it has marvellous beaches with crystal clear waters and quiet, bohemian atmosphere.

However, the village is also popular thanks to its wonderful artisan market, located just a few metres from the beach. There are several stalls that offer handcrafted clothes, bags, hats, jewellery and other decorative objects.

Before visiting, you can have a virtual walk through the market by watching the videos posted on TikTok by @areacanosdemeca.

Location

The Los Caños de la Frontera artisan market is located on the intersection of Avenida de Trafalgar with Calle Vendaval. A large graffiti on the market's wall serves as navigation: 'Mercado Los Caños de Meca'.

The market is open throughout the whole summer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol towns celebrate San Juan
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town launches summer night bus service
  3. 3 Gibraltar reveals details of bespoke EU Treaty with border fluidity and trade access
  4. 4 Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party
  5. 5 Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip
  6. 6 Pickleball lands in Spain with Malaga hosting inaugural Pro Tour event
  7. 7 Miguel Ángel Jiménez claims fourth title of 2025 Champions Tour season
  8. 8 Malaga CF to visit Oxford United as part of pre-season preparations
  9. 9 Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach
  10. 10 Sweden's stonehenge for the summer solstice

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish An artisan market, located on a well-known beach in Cadiz, that offers all kinds of clothes and accessories

An artisan market, located on a well-known beach in Cadiz, that offers all kinds of clothes and accessories