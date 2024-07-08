These are some of the most isolated beaches in Andalucía's Cadiz province, according to Traveler magazine

A. González Cadiz Monday, 8 July 2024, 10:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The beach in general is a perfect place for people looking for a relaxing atmosphere in which to disconnectfromthestressofeverydaylife. In this sense, many beaches in the Andalusian province of Cadiz can be the ideal place for this, as they have all the right characteristics that make them ideal places to find peaceandquiet.

Some of them are even located in isolated areas that are perfect for forgetting the world for a few hours. Moreover, to reach these beaches requires you to walk along footpaths that pass through beautiful natural surroundings. This is the case with three beaches in Cadiz province that have been singled out by Traveler magazine as the most isolated beaches in Cadiz.

Calas de Roche in Conil de la Frontera is a very popular area along the Cadiz coastline where it is possible to find some of the most beautiful beaches on the Costa de la Luz. These coves are surrounded by an impressive natural environment made up of reddish stone cliffs. The water is crystal clear.

One of the peculiarities of these coves is the complexity in accessing them. To reach them it is necessary to walk along a path that can be tricky. This access restriction makes Calas de Roche an ideal place for people looking for a more quiet, isolated and less crowded place.

Playa de Levante , located in El Puerto de Santa María, is an extensive 4.5 kilometre long beach within the Los Toruños Natural Park. The fantastic natural environment that surrounds it, with dunes and extensive plant life, is one of the most outstanding features of this beach.

Being in a natural park far from any seaside towns, the beach never gets crowded, which allows those who frequent it to enjoy a wilder, quieter ambience. It can only be reached on foot or by using Los Toruños train.

Playa de El Cañuelo, located in the town of Zahara de los Atunes, is a hidden gem on the coast of Cadiz. It is an unspoilt beach that can only be reached on foot via a single path, allowing beachgoers to enjoy a quiet experience away from the usual summer crowds.

This beach is also surrounded by very beautiful landscapes with cliffs and extensivevegetation. It also has fine golden sand and crystal clear waters. It is a perfect place for people who are looking for peace and quiet and to be at one with nature.