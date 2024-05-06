Video: This is the moment a disorientated stork was carefully captured in the patio of a house in Spain before being safely released

La Voz Jerez de la Frontera Monday, 6 May 2024, 14:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Last week, a very lost-looking and disoriented stork ended up in the patio of a house in Jerez de la Frontera. Luckily José was close by, a very capable young man from Jerez who, as well as being a tour guide, had completed an internship at the local zoo and botanical gardens.

Acknowledging that he was "pooping his pants", José summoned up all his courage and started sneaking up to catch the bird. He threw a blanket over it to quieten it down and then put it in a laundry basket ready to return it to its natural habitat.

During all this time, he kept reassuring the stork with his words: "I'm going to try to throw this over you to take you back home, okay? Nice and slow, you just stay there."

The video has gone viral on facebook and instagram and Jerez Zoo has thanked José for his efforts. "From our social media we want to give max visibility to these beautiful and endearing images whose lead role, in addition to a disoriented stork, is played by 'José with an accent on the é'. José is a young lad who did his internship with us last year as a tour guide looking after numerous groups of visitors, mainly schoolchildren. He continues to collaborate with our park in certain activities and this week he was summoned from his house because there was an out-of-sorts stork in his neighbour's patio. Here you can see how he handled it so that he could bring it to our facilities and have it looked after by our vets. Fortunately it was released the following day."

"At the Centro de Conservación de la Biodiversidad Zoobotánico Jerez we take in injured wild animals. Once checked over by our vets and biologists, they are released or handed over to the centre set up by the Junta in Puerto de Santa María.

A great example of love and affection for animals. Thank you José for having such a big heart."