The Costa de la Luz town that has been chosen as the best destination in Spain this summer

In the middle of summer the province of Cadiz is a highly sought-after tourist destination. The province has a good number of high quality hotels on offer, with some of the best hotels in Spain located right on the beach. Five-star complexes with first-class facilities such as gyms, spas, swimming pools and fine-dining restaurants offer visitors a unique and exclusive experience.

That is why it is not surprising that one of its towns has been chosen as the best summer destination in Spain 2024: Barbate, which takes over top spot from Carboneras.

The specialist travel portal Viajestic pitted the charms of Barbate against various destinations and the readers' vote favoured this municipality from La Janda area, beating Zafra (Badajoz) in the final.

The competition was stiff: Peñíscola, Granada, Calella de Palafrugell, Tenerife and Ribadesella also made it onto this list of candidates for best summer destination 2024, except they did not receive as many votes as Barbate.

José Guirola

Barbate and its attractions

Barbate now ranks as one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Spain for the summer of 2024. The town is located at the mouth of Barbate river, right on the coast near Cabo de Trafalgar (Cape Trafalgar), which has been declared a natural monument. With its beautiful beaches and its cultural and gastronomic attractions, the area offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a unique and unforgettable holiday.

The municipality has always been known for its fishing wealth and one of its main attractions is its cuisine, with the Almadraba tuna as the star of Barbate's local cuisine. The tuna features in a wide range of recipes as extensive as the history of its fishing art, from the traditional dishes to the greatest culinary innovations. It is an ingredient that every day takes up more space on the menu board.

Beaches and coves of Barbate

-ElCarmen beach: located in the town centre which is usually frequented by Barbate's local inhabitants. It has a long promenade where you can find different options for food and drink in its bars and restaurants.

-Cañillo beach: far from the town centre and known for its rocks, sand and strong waves. Tucked away from the built-up parts of town where you can find complete tranquillity.

-CañosdeMeca: 8 kilometres from Barbate. A whole variety of beaches, some nudist, where you can find peace in the natural surroundings.

-Zahora beach: located between El Palmar and Trafalgar lighthouse. A natural beauty. It also stands out for its strong waves and wind, making it the perfect place for surfing and windsurfing.

-Hierbabuena beach: Located between the port of Barbate and the cliffs of the Tajo. It is known as the beach of El Chorro and belongs to the Natural Park of La Breña. Spectacular views of the pine forests and cliffs.

In addition, lovers of diving will find in Barbate an ideal place to discover authentic treasures, a rich marine flora, submerged shipwrecks and even Roman ruins.

Some of the most popular dive sites are Cabo de Trafalgar, Las Lajas, El Enguadero or Cerro del Pasto.