The jewel on the coastline of southern Spain that will make you feel like you're in Los Angeles

The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía of southern Spain is full of hidden treasures, but there is one place on its coast that surprises with its light, atmosphere and lifestyle that, at times, is reminiscent of postcards from California.

It is El Puerto de Santa María, a jewel bathed by the Atlantic and surrounded by history, nature and culture that, in recent years, has captivated those seeking a unique getaway in southern Spain.

A town with history... and a lot of light

Located at the mouth of the Guadalete river, in the heart of the Bay of Cadiz, El Puerto de Santa Maria combines the charm of a city steeped in centuries of history with the modernity of a tourist destination that offers much more than just the beach experience.

Founded, according to legend, by Menestheus, an Athenian king who arrived after the Trojan War. El Puerto has witnessed the passage of Phoenicians, Romans, Muslims and Christians. All have left their mark on a city that preserves a rich monumental heritage, such as the Castillo de San Marcos, a former mosque converted into a Christian fortress, or the centuries-old wineries that still preserve the essence of the Marco de Jerez area.

El Puerto de Santa María's beach.

Wide-open beaches and seaside walks

What makes El Puerto special is not only its cultural heritage, but also its wide-open beaches, relaxed atmosphere and outdoor lifestyle, very much in line with the west coast of the USA. Valdelagrana, La Puntilla, Fuentebravía and Santa Catalina are some of the most popular beaches, with miles of golden sand, calm waters and unforgettable sunsets.

Strolling by the ocean, practising water sports or simply enjoying the sunset at a beach bar with live music is part of the daily routine for locals and visitors alike. The leisure and culinary offerings have grown in recent years, with a strong presence of eateries offering fusion cuisine, terraces with a Californian aesthetic and places where surfing and music go hand-in-hand.

A part of Cadiz that feels modern, without losing its identity

In addition to the great coastline, El Puerto boasts one of the most unique, natural environments in southern Europe: its salt flats. Once a driving force in the local economy, they are now a refuge for fauna and flora, especially birds, and a perfect place for hiking or cycling. The contrast between the blue of the sea, the white of the salt flats and the golden reflections of the sun creates unforgettable scenes.

Halfway between the traditional and the avant-garde, El Puerto de Santa María has won the hearts of those looking for more than just sun, sand and sea. Its connection to cities such as Jerez and Cadiz, its lively cultural life and bohemian vibe make it one of the most charming destinations on the Andalusian coast.

If you are looking for a place that reminds you of Los Angeles with its wide beaches, outdoor lifestyle, special light and fusion of modernity with roots embedded deep in history, then El Puerto de Santa María is waiting for you.