The impressive cave hidden in a Cadiz convent kept under lock and key

Set in a location of great scenic value (the mountains around Valle Hermoso ), within the municipal borders of the town of Olvera , in Cadiz province, is the Convento de Caños Santos . Despite its location, this religious monument is owned by the council of the neighbouring town of Alcalá del Valle . Its origins date back to the 16th century, when a small chapel for Nuestra Señora de Caños Santos was built on land ceded by the nobleman, the Conde de Ureña y Morón. .

Legend has it that, after the Islamic invasion, some Christians hid an image of the Virgin on a nearby mountain, which was then discovered in a cave by a shepherd in 1512. A devout following of the Virgin began to grow and a convent and monastery were built in this natural space to provide more room for worshippers.

Popular legend has it that the Virgin then disappeared from the church and reappeared inside the cave. She appeared up to three times in succession as the number of devotees continued to grow. In 1835 the image of the Virgin was moved to Cañete La Real in Malaga province in 1835, where she also maintains a strong following as the village's patron saint. The convent was run by the Franciscans.

Zoom View of the convent of Caños Santos in Olvera town hall archives

Convent

The construction of the convent corresponds to the typical architectural format for this type of monument, in which the cloisters and the church are the key elements around which the other rooms are built.

Thus, the whole structure is made up of two parts: the old bakery and inn alongside the bridge that is also called Caños Santos and then the church and other outbuildings.

The church has a single nave with a rectangular floor plan and a domed roof with a curved triangle of vaultings on supporting arches. The nave houses the choir and a chapel, while the façade is divided into two parts. The church tower is square-shaped except for the bell tower, which is octagonal.

The views from the convent are impressive, as it looks out over a unique, natural landscape. What is most striking is that the cavein which the Virgin was first rediscovered is preserved in front of the convent, a place where the locals come to leave votive candles and offerings in her honour, a place that can still be visited.

However, in order to access it, you must ask for permission in advance at the tourist office in Alcalá del Valle. From there you will be given access, once it has been unlocked.