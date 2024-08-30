This is the hilarious video of a beachgoer on a semi-submerged deckchair in Spain that has quickly gone viral

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Friday, 30 August 2024, 16:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The beaches of Cadiz in the south of Spain are often the setting for magnificent compendium of hilarious stories, a veritable treasure-trove of tales. There are already enough quirky, odd and funny characters in the province of Cadiz and they are joined every by hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers who arrive full of the joys of summer and with a desire to party until dawn. A time for relaxation, enjoyment and fun. Situations and anecdotes that used to be recounted among friends and acquaintances are now shared with the whole world thanks to the internet, social media and our interconnectedness.

This kind of thing has gone on all our lives, even if the younger folk are only discovering it now via their mobiles and social media accounts. What has happened to this man is only one such example. An anonymous 'hero' from Cadiz who has quickly gone viral.

The image is striking. This man is sitting in his folding deckchair next to his beach brolly - so far so good, nothing untoward about that. The big difference is that he is up to his waist in the sea. This is an obvious consequence of the rising tide that cannot be said to have caught the man unawares, although perhaps he had not planned to be so caught out beforehand.

The thing is that, despite the rising waters, the individual remains undaunted by his predicament. He resists the advancing tide knowing that it is a losing battle -unlikeCanute, the King of England in 1016, who was famous for trying to stop the tide. A true stalwart, he refused the help of other beachgoers and his sole objective was to keep his holdall dry along with his other belongings that may be affected by contact with salt water.

Once that issue was sorted, he displayed great resilience by stubbornly staying put, and even had a beer while sitting in such a privileged place. The best way to beat the Cadiz heat.

It's just one of many summer stories on the beaches of Cadiz, but this one, in particular, has gone viral - riding on a wave of 'likes'.