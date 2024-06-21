These are five of the best beaches on the Cadiz coastline to watch the sun set

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Friday, 21 June 2024, 18:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain has miles and miles of spectacular beaches. Each location provides its own version of paradise, an ideal place to watch the summer sun go down. A unique opportunity to enjoy an experience that can only be lived and felt first hand... and then it can be repeated at yet another beach.

Here are some of the beaches recommended by TikTok where you can enjoy the best sunsets in Cadiz province.

From Trafalgar lighthouse in Los Caños

It is an unspoilt and totally isolated beach, a natural paradise full of history and culture, with a seabed that is teeming with spectacular marine life and yet hidden from view among the remains of the ships wrecked at the famous battle of Trafalgar.

Its two kilometres of coastline delivers one of the best sunsets in Cadiz and beyond.

From Barbate promenade

This beach is located right in the centre of the town and is the most frequented by the majority of Barbate locals. You will not find a more authentic spot on the entire coast of Cadiz.

Families spending the whole day on the beach, groups of teenagers taking advantage of all those hours just sunbathing and listening to music, couples playing padel on the shoreline, children running around and building sandcastles... Simplicity is also present in the sunsets from Barbate's promenade.

From Sancti Petri

La Barrosa beach, located in Chiclana de la Frontera, is one of the most photographed beaches in the province of Cadiz and has been selected on several occasions as the best beach in Spain. The northern end of the beach, near the beginning of the Barrosa road, is the perfect place to enjoy a unique sunset with the sun dropping behind Sancti Petri Castle.

From Chiringuito Juan de Zahora in Zahora

Live the experience of watching the sun melt into the horizon and disappear from view with an explosion of light that bathes the popular Juan de Zahora beach bar in golden moments while you sway to the rhythm of the music, cocktail in hand.

From Chiringuito La Jaime in Los Caños de Meca

A different beach bar facing the Atlantic coast. The chiringuito claims "to bring together good music, an ambience free of complications and the crossing of cultures as a source of inspiration." A big draw in the summer season in Los Caños de Meca, open since 1987, the spectacular terrace overlooks the sea offering everything from tapas and full-blown meals to fresh, natural juices and cocktails with a very different vibes that make it unique. The icing on the cake, of course, is its spectacular views... and that sunset...