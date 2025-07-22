The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain

Alberto Flores Cadiz Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 17:33 | Updated 18:12h. Compartir

Just ten kilometres from one of the best-known towns in the entire province of Cadiz in southern Spain's Andalucía region lies a corner of the coast that virtually everyone who has taken the opportunity to visit ends up falling in love with it. In the municipality of Tarifa, but far away from the hustle and bustle of the main town, is the area of Punta Paloma, which is reached by a road that looks like something taken straight out of a film.

This is the A-2325 road, which breaks off from the main road that runs along the coast here, the N-340. In just a few kilometres it leads us to the whole area known as Punta Paloma, named after the rocky headland that projects into the Atlantic. It is a somewhat difficult place to access, narrow and winding, with limited parking and very embedded in the natural environment that surrounds it. These are some of the reasons why it has remained fairly unspoilt over the years.

Accessing this privileged enclave is truly scenic, as the aforementioned road runs right behind the great sand dune of Valdevaqueros. In fact, as nature is in constant flux around here thanks to the changing winds of poniente and levante, there are occasions when the sand from the dune invades the road, at times making it impossible for vehicles to pass. It should be noted that it is forbidden to stop or park in the area, so those who do so in order to photograph this special place could face a dreaded traffic fine.

In any case, the panoramic view from the road is certainly unique, especially when we take that road back down to the N-340. At that moment, if we look to our right, we can see the sheer immensity of Valdevaqueros beach, the incredible blue of the ocean and the silhouette of the town of Tarifa in the background.

From this small beach road, which provides access to a former military zone, some homes set in stunning locations and the Paloma campsite , among other places, there are numerous paths that take us to the different coves that bring life to the whole Punta Paloma area. These beaches are usually pretty quiet, with highly recommended spots, but in summer they do not escape the overcrowding that affects most of the coastline in Cadiz province. The hardest part will be parking, as there is little space in the entire area, so it is almost more interesting to enjoy Punta Paloma during the off-season, when other activities, such as hiking, are also possible.

At the end of this beautiful road we can also find some dining options where you can enjoy the wonderful culinary specialities of the area. 'Chiringuito' beach bars such as El Mirlo or Justito de Copas, are perfect places to enjoy good fresh fish.

Special mention should be made of the colours that the sky can provide in this part of the Spanish mainland, where on clear days it seems as if you can touch Africa with your hands and where both sunrises and sunsets can be an unforgettable experience.