Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This road, in Cadiz province, looks like something taken straight out of the movies. A.F.
Summer escapades

The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain

This drivable route leads to one of the most spectacular and least-known hideaways along the Cadiz coastline

Alberto Flores

Cadiz

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 17:33

Just ten kilometres from one of the best-known towns in the entire province of Cadiz in southern Spain's Andalucía region lies a corner of the coast that virtually everyone who has taken the opportunity to visit ends up falling in love with it. In the municipality of Tarifa, but far away from the hustle and bustle of the main town, is the area of Punta Paloma, which is reached by a road that looks like something taken straight out of a film.

This is the A-2325 road, which breaks off from the main road that runs along the coast here, the N-340. In just a few kilometres it leads us to the whole area known as Punta Paloma, named after the rocky headland that projects into the Atlantic. It is a somewhat difficult place to access, narrow and winding, with limited parking and very embedded in the natural environment that surrounds it. These are some of the reasons why it has remained fairly unspoilt over the years.

Accessing this privileged enclave is truly scenic, as the aforementioned road runs right behind the great sand dune of Valdevaqueros. In fact, as nature is in constant flux around here thanks to the changing winds of poniente and levante, there are occasions when the sand from the dune invades the road, at times making it impossible for vehicles to pass. It should be noted that it is forbidden to stop or park in the area, so those who do so in order to photograph this special place could face a dreaded traffic fine.

Julie Wilkinson
Imagen principal - The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain
Imagen secundaria 1 - The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain
Imagen secundaria 2 - The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain

In any case, the panoramic view from the road is certainly unique, especially when we take that road back down to the N-340. At that moment, if we look to our right, we can see the sheer immensity of Valdevaqueros beach, the incredible blue of the ocean and the silhouette of the town of Tarifa in the background.

In this part of Cadiz province it is possible to see some truly unique sunsets and sunrises. A.F.

From this small beach road, which provides access to a former military zone, some homes set in stunning locations and the Paloma campsite , among other places, there are numerous paths that take us to the different coves that bring life to the whole Punta Paloma area. These beaches are usually pretty quiet, with highly recommended spots, but in summer they do not escape the overcrowding that affects most of the coastline in Cadiz province. The hardest part will be parking, as there is little space in the entire area, so it is almost more interesting to enjoy Punta Paloma during the off-season, when other activities, such as hiking, are also possible.

Unique views

At the end of this beautiful road we can also find some dining options where you can enjoy the wonderful culinary specialities of the area. 'Chiringuito' beach bars such as El Mirlo or Justito de Copas, are perfect places to enjoy good fresh fish.

Special mention should be made of the colours that the sky can provide in this part of the Spanish mainland, where on clear days it seems as if you can touch Africa with your hands and where both sunrises and sunsets can be an unforgettable experience.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town reinforces measures to tackle disease-carrying mosquitoes and other pests
  2. 2 Popular Costa del Sol river walk remains closed two years after access was banned
  3. 3 Torremolinos closed June with 3.4% increase in workers making social security contributions
  4. 4 Paula Badosa named in strong Spain squad for Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals in Shenzhen
  5. 5 New signage will guide tourists in Malaga town famous for swaying suspension bridge
  6. 6 New signing Adrián Niño stars as Malaga CF trounce neighbours Antequera CF
  7. 7 Malaga padel star Bea González crowned champion on home soil
  8. 8 Jon Rahm and Sergio García finish outside top 30 after frustrating British Open
  9. 9 Travel back in time on board a tourist train on the eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Marbella branch of Spanish cancer association set to mark 40th anniversary with glittering gala

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain

The breathtaking road through sand dunes that leads to a beach paradise in southern Spain