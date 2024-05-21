First full-blown golf retreat in the country on offer in the south of Spain

SUR Cadiz Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 09:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

More and more people are opting for sport and self-care during their holidays in order to pay more attention to their health. This is the basis of the retreat designed by Barceló Montecastillo Golf called the Happy Green Retreat package.

In the Andalucía region's Jerez de la Frontera, and only half an hour from some of the most iconic beaches around the Bay of Cadiz, the Barceló Montecastillo Golf hotel offers its guests the opportunity of a long weekend to give themselves over completely to sport and self-care. Its Happy Green Retreat entails three days of golf, wellness and exciting gastronomy.

With a long history stemming from the 15th century, for centuries and centuries golf has served to secure the perfect balance between body and mind. Moreover, golf is one of the sporting activities that most helps to release endorphins, therefore acting as a generator of well-being and happiness.

Following this point of view, Barceló Montecastillo Golf Resort is offering the Happy Green Retreat: a comprehensive and personalised programme that combines the best of golf, wellness and gastronomy. Thanks to the hotel's team of experts, the Happy Green Retreat becomes a mindfulness experience to strengthen the connection and balance between body and mind.

Happy Green Retreat: what does it include?

Golf Clinic: during this golf session, players receive instruction from specialised professionals who will teach them the basic movements of the swing, as well as other common shots played on a golf course. An experience that will make you lose your fears, learn all about this strange sport and enjoy the pleasure of whacking a few golf balls.

Water circuit in the U-Spa: a spa circuit, supervised by the Wellness Manager at Barceló Montecastillo Golf Resort, taking you through the different water treatments so that you follow the best route for your needs to gain the most from your spa time.

Visit to Bodega Gonzalez Byass (includes two wines to sample): a visit to the Tío Pepe winery is a journey through time in which you can discover the origins of sherry production from the 19th century to the present day while standing inside an extraordinary, monumental shrine to sherry, a complex of buildings that are quite unique in the world, located right in the city centre of Jerez.

Stay at Barceló Montecastillo Golf Resort (Double room on bed and breakfast basis): accommodation in one of its 124 rooms where luxury, history and majestic architecture blend seamlessly with a castle built in 1900.

Happy Green Retreat is an experience designed to become the best way to enjoy a few days of self-care, switching off and simply being happy. The price, per guest, to enjoy this weekend at Barceló Montecastillo Golf Resort and take care of yourself for three days with Happy Green Retreat is 129 euros per person.

WeBalance, a holistic approach to golf

As part of the WeBalance experiential innovation programme aimed at helping people find their balance through wellbeing, Barceló Montecastillo Golf focuses on the happiness and health of its guests, contributing to an active, healthy and balanced lifestyle through its Happy Green Retreat and the practice of golf.

"Every sporting discipline aims to increase quality of life, performance and improve both physical and mental well-being. In this case, golf meets the WeBalance standards by having several of the pillars of WeBalance present: breathing in the open air, moderate movement, meditation through concentration and positive thinking with the absorption of vitamin D through exposure to the sun. They also have a differentiating element in common: balance as a base," says Isidoro de la Cruz, holistic coach and creator of the WeBalance method at Barceló Hotel Group.