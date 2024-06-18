A route that takes in the most beautiful lighthouses on the Costa de la Luz in southern Spain

La Voz Cadiz Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 18:08 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The lighthouse is a symbol of light and hope, a guiding help in the dark and the coast of Cadiz is home to some of the most beautiful and special lighthouses in Spain. A beautiful way to experience the Cadiz coastline is to travel from lighthouse to lighthouse. This is possible as they can all be reached in one way or another, although gaining entry to some is a different matter. Moreover, they are special, singular places to visit as they are built to be seen only from far away. So, being up close and looking out from their location, you gain a completely different panorama of your surroundings.

These are some of the lighthouses in Andalucía's Cadiz province that you simply must visit:

Bonanza lighthouse (Sanlúcar)

We start at the northwest coast, at the rivermouth of the Guadalquivir. It is not very common to find river lighthouses, but the Rio Grande deserves it. It is Mudejar in style (it was built in 1870) and is located in the seafaring quarter of Sanlúcar de Barrameda.

Standing 19 metres high, it is notable for its red brick construction. The work of Jaime Font, a well-known lighthouse engineer. It is not in operation.

Chipiona lighthouse

The most famous lighthouse in the province of Cadiz. Erected in 1867, it is currently the highest in the country at 69 metres and 322 steps. It is open to visitors so you can climb all those stairs. A magnificent location for a 360-degree view of the sea and town.

It is home to a multitude of stories that are told on a guided tour that is worth doing. Next to Regla beach, near the famous shrine, it has become the main attraction of the town that is also the birthplace of Rocío Jurado.

Lighthouse of the castle of San Sebastián

One of the iconic images of Cadiz city. The lighthouse is located in the castle of San Sebastián, on La Caleta beach. It flanks the cove next to the castle of Santa Catalina. Mythology attributes its location to the ancient temple of Kronos. The current lighthouse dates from the early 20th century, but there were at least two earlier on the same site. The castle is not accessible.

Sancti Petri lighthouse

Cádiz turismo

A magical place. The castle of Sancti Petri, between Chiclana and San Fernando, stands in the sea and can only be reached by boat or kayak. The place is closely associated with the Phoenician god Melqart. The island is also watched over by the lighthouse.

The lighthouse here is of little importance compared to the beauty and mysticism of the landscape and location. This fortress in the middle of the sea was built at the end of the 16th century and rebuilt during the 17th and 18th centuries.

Trafalgar lighthouse

Cádiz Turismo

Another location simply teeming with history. To the right Zahora, to the left Caños de Meca, and right in front of our eyes, the coastlines that witnessed one of the most important naval battles in history, resulting in a change in the ruling order. Located on the sandbar of the same name, this lighthouse continues to light the way for boats as they approach the coast of Cadiz.

Currently its name is a hot topic with the locals as preparations are afoot for a project to convert it to provide accommodation and a restaurant.

Tarifa lighthouse

On the Isla de las Palomas (Dove Island), the southernmost point of Europe and where the Mediterranean and theAtlantic meet, stands the lighthouse of Tarifa.

At the end of the breakwater, it is worthwhile planning a visit to see the 16th-century watchtower now converted into a lighthouse. There is also a walled enclosure (19th century), military barracks and a Phoenician necropolis. As it is still a military enclosure, access is very restricted. Visits must be arranged at least 72 hours in advance.

Punta Carnero lighthouse

At the end of the world. Punta Carnero lighthouse is located on the cape of the same name. It dates from 1874, the work of the aforementioned Jaime Font (the engineer behind the Bonanza and Chipiona lighthouses).

Its views extend to another continent, as it is easy to see the mountains of Morocco on a clear day with good visibility. The lighthouse is no longer operational.