Residents evacuated as major wildfire declared in La Línea de la Concepción The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has several helicopters and water-dropping planes on the scene, and their crews have been joined by regular firefighters from La Línea, San Roque and Algeciras

A wildfire broke out at La Línea de la Concepción in the Andalusian province of Cadiz at around 12.3opm this Tuesday afternoon, 1 August.

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has several helicopters and water-dropping planes on the scene, and their crews have been joined by regular firefighters from La Línea, San Roque and Algeciras.

The fire started in an area of scrubland in the Santa Margarita area, and it forced the preventative evacuation of the Venta Melchor residential development.

Councillor for Public Safety, Miguel Ángel Bautista, said the fire is heading towards the beach and the La Alcaidesa area and winds are "blowing strongly", although he trusts that the work of the firefighters will prevent it affecting this area.

Currently, there are three helicopters working to control the blaze, two medium-heavy and one superpuma, as well as two cargo planes, a co-ordination aircraft and two amphibian water-dropping aircraft.

On the ground are six teams of Infoca specialist firefighters, two Brica reinforcement brigades, three operations technicians, two fire engines, a bulldozer and a medical unit.