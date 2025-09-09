Man dies after being gored by bull during traditional festivities in the south of Spain

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 10:02 Share

A local resident of Ubrique in Andalucía's Cadiz province died on Sunday 7 September after being gored by a bull during festivities in the town. The fatal incident happened in Calle San Ignacio during the release of the second bull during the Toro del Gayumbo festival, when the victim was gored several times.

According to information from 112 Andalucía, several eyewitnesses alerted the emergency service coordination centre, which deployed Guardia Civil and Local Police officers, along with health workers, to the scene. However, the victim was pronounced dead after being transferred to hospital and an investigation was opened by the authorities.

"Deepest regret"

On its Facebook social media account, Ubrique town hall expressed its "deepest regret" about the incident that occurred during the bullfighting festival and conveyed its "most sincere condolences and sympathy to the family, friends and relatives of the deceased".

The local government team decided to suspend the fireworks display planned for Sunday night, while flags on public buildings were flown at half-mast on Monday as a sign of respect.

The town hall asked for "understanding, calm and collaboration" from all residents and visitors because it considers that "the best way to show support is with prudence and respect". "Ubrique has always been characterised by being united in difficult times and today, more than ever, we must show it."