A little-known place in Spain with the best views of Africa

Despite being one of the most popular, most visited provinces in Spain, Cadiz still has little corners and places that are unknown to many . One of them is in the middle of coastal nature and yet is located just off a main road connecting the two provinces of Malaga and Cadiz and it is very close to one of the main tourist destinations in the country during the summer months.

This is the Mirador del Estrecho - literally 'viewpoint of the Strait' - that is located right by a watchtower to the northeast of the town of Tarifa . This privileged place is a must-see for the beauty of the natural environment that surrounds it and, above all, for the fantastic views that it provides.

The views from the lookout point

The vantage point where the Mirador del Estrecho is located is at an altitude of 300metres above sea level. This allows visitors to enjoy extraordinary views of the surrounding area and the StraitofGibraltar . However, one of the main attractions of the viewpoint is that it provides a perfect view of the north coast of Morocco , as this part of the African continent is less than 15 kilometres away.

Morocco's Mount Musa , which is 842 metres high and is known to be one of the two Pillars of Hercules, can be seen perfectly from this lookout. Also the cities of Ceuta and Tangier , although only on clear days.

At the viewpoint you can also enjoy a coffee or a meal while taking in the marvellous views, as the roadside stop-off has a cafeteria offering a wide variety of products and souvenirs. There is also a parking area for those travelling by car, bike or motorhome.

@antonio_cozar Vistas espectaculares desde el Mirador del Estrecho de Gibraltar Disfruta de un viaje visual espectacular desde el Mirador del Estrecho de Gibraltar. Este video te lleva a través de un recorrido panorámico por uno de los puntos más emblemáticos de la geografía española, donde las aguas del Atlántico se encuentran con el Mediterráneo y Europa se asoma a África. Situado en la carretera N-340, revelando lentamente el mirador situado a 300 metros de altitud. La brisa marina acompaña mientras el sol brilla sobre el estrecho, ofreciendo vistas que cortan la respiración. La distancia de solo 15 kilómetros entre los dos continentes nunca ha parecido tan corta. En los días claros como hoy, se puede divisar desde Ceuta hasta Tánger. La silueta del Monte Musa se destaca en la lejanía, conocido como una de las dos Columnas de Hércules. Disfruta de este recordatorio por la majestuosidad de la naturaleza de la costa de Tarifa, en Cádiz. ♬ sonido original - Antonio Cózar

In a video shared on TikTok by @antonio_cozar you can see some images of this lookout point and the fantastic views it offers, especially of the African coast.

How to get to the viewpoint

El Mirador del Estrecho is located about eight kilometres away from Tarifa. It can be reached in just over 10 minutes via the N-340 . This same road can also be used to approach the viewing point from Algeciras . In the latter case the journey time is about 30 minutes .

It is a highly recommended stop for anyone visiting Tarifa or nearby. The best possible place to fully enjoy the Strait of Gibraltar and the imposing African continent without having to leave Cadiz province, or Spain for that matter.