Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. E.P.
112 incident

Occupant of drug-trafficking boat dies after collision with police vessel in Strait of Gibraltar

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after the incident off the south coast of Spain

Europa Press

Algeciras

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 09:38

An occupant of a narco-boat died in the early hours of Saturday morning, 20 September, after a collision with a Civil Guard vessel in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, in Algeciras (Cadiz), sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The Jucil police officers' association said it regretted the death of the boat occupant on its official X account and indicated that the accident happened during an operation against drug trafficking carried out by the force.

"The work of the Guardia Civil is carried out in high-risk conditions. Our recognition and support to those who carry it out with dedication and professionalism," the association stressed. As yet, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident and the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Animal shelter in Malaga town issues urgent appeal to rehome 80 dogs
  2. 2 Man gored by bull at village fair in central Spain dies
  3. 3 Chronic urticaria: how to live with hives and itching on a daily basis
  4. 4 Population of Torremolinos heads towards 75,000 inhabitants with people of 121 different nationalities
  5. 5 Stubbing out smoking
  6. 6 Puente Romano hosts Reserve Cup debut in Europe with star-studded padel line-up
  7. 7 FC Barcelona takes on its toughest opponent
  8. 8 Restaurante Playa Bella: half a century of culinary excellence and outstanding service
  9. 9 Ukraine women dump Spain out of Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen
  10. 10 Major IT glitch causes anti-abuse bracelet system for offenders in Spain to fail leaving many at large

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Occupant of drug-trafficking boat dies after collision with police vessel in Strait of Gibraltar

Occupant of drug-trafficking boat dies after collision with police vessel in Strait of Gibraltar