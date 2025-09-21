Occupant of drug-trafficking boat dies after collision with police vessel in Strait of Gibraltar

Europa Press Algeciras Sunday, 21 September 2025, 09:38 Share

An occupant of a narco-boat died in the early hours of Saturday morning, 20 September, after a collision with a Civil Guard vessel in the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, in Algeciras (Cadiz), sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The Jucil police officers' association said it regretted the death of the boat occupant on its official X account and indicated that the accident happened during an operation against drug trafficking carried out by the force.

"The work of the Guardia Civil is carried out in high-risk conditions. Our recognition and support to those who carry it out with dedication and professionalism," the association stressed. As yet, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident and the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation.