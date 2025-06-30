Neither Zahara nor Tarifa: this is the beach in Cadiz with the most internet searches

M.L. Cádiz Monday, 30 June 2025, 17:43 Compartir

Summer is here and, with it, the eternal dilemma: what beach deserves to be visited and where should we anchor the umbrella? The choice among the marvellous beaches in Cadiz is never easy.

Zahara de los Atunes and Tarifa usually take the spotlight, but there is another beach that, according to internet searches, wins hearts in 2025.

According to a study carried out by Semrush - a platform specialising in digital trend analysis - Bolonia beach was the most searched beach in Andalucía.

In total, the beach has accumulated 120,167 searches so far this year, almost twice as many as the second Andalusian beach on the list - Los Genoveses in Almeria (71,333).

Bolonia hooks

Bolonia beach is a summer must, offering visitors fine white sand, turquoise waters, giant dunes (the famous Bolonia dune is almost a natural amusement park), Roman ruins (the city of Baelo Claudia) and charming beach bars. When the warm 'levante' wind blows, listening to the waves of the sea is a total bliss.

Tarifa

Located in the municipality of Tarifa but far from the urban bustle, Bolonia is the perfect blend of unspoilt landscape and moderate accessibility. It is not an overcrowded beach, which is part of its charm. Given the almost mystical energy that many feel when walking along its coast, we understand why internet users keep looking for it.

Bolonia wins

Data from Semrush, which has analysed more than eight million online searches related to Spanish beaches in 2024 confirms that users not only want sea and sun, but also unique, authentic and soulful places. Bolonia fits the bill.

So if you are still with your mental GPS in Zahara or wondering whether Tarifa will be too windy, listen to the internet: Bolonia is waiting.