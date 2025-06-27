Metalworkers' strike sets streets alight in Cadiz province

SUR Cadiz. Friday, 27 June 2025, 10:20 Compartir

Violence marred the first day last week of a continuing strike by metalworkers in Cadiz province. Unions are demanding improvements in the collective bargaining agreement for employees in this important industry for the southern Spanish province.

The first incidents involved the burning of numerous containers in Cadiz city as well as the throwing of bottles and stones at the riot police when these charged demonstrators to prevent the fire and damage to street furniture.

The day's protest began with roadblocks caused by burning tyre barricades on the accesses from the city of Cadiz via the two bridges, but these were dispersed and traffic was restored an hour later. Rail traffic to and from Cadiz was also affected by a fire.

In addition, some of the striking workers started an impromptu demonstration that ended in a confrontation with the police when they arrived at the headquarters of the metal sector employers.

Arrests

The National Police arrested six people, one of them a minor, for public disorder and damage to street furniture, while one man was injured by an impact to the head, but did not require hospital treatment.

The strike is still ongoing, with the fourth day of stoppages held on Thursday this week at points across Cadiz province, but with no significant incidents reported.

The metal sector is very powerful in the province of Cadiz as it is a strategic industry with many main and auxiliary companies linked especially to the naval and aeronautical sectors, with almost 30,000 workers and nearly 5,000 companies.