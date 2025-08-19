This iconic lighthouse with a British connection offers views of longest sunset in southern Spain

Alberto Flores Cadiz Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 15:13 Share

On the famous Los Caños de Meca beach - one of the most spectacular natural paradises in Spain - stands the iconic Trafalgar lighthouse. This monument is undoubtedly one of the most important and valuable such constructions in the Andalusian province of Cadiz. A lighthouse that carries very special symbolism and from which you can enjoy what for many is the most beautiful and longest sunset in the south of Spain.

It is located at the end of Cape Trafalgar, famous for the naval battle that took place in 1805, in which the British destroyed the remains of the Spanish navy. The lighthouse itself has a long and extensive history. It was built between 1860 and 1862, under the direction of engineer Eduardo Saavedra Moragas.

In 1860, the Almenara tower of Trafalgar was demolished, so some of these materials were reused in the construction of this beautiful and slender lighthouse, which was lit for the first time on 15 July 1862. Since then, it has become a reference for both the inhabitants of the whole area and for the ships sailing in the nearby waters. At first, its light had a range of 19 miles, but after some modifications in 1936, it managed to reach 40 miles.

At 34 metres high, it dominates the entire surrounding area in a truly privileged location - a first-class natural environment, with spectacular views of the coastline of Los Caños de Meca. If we take the road that leads to the lighthouse, where there are several car parks, and then walk to the lighthouse, we can enjoy one of the most special experiences in the province of Cadiz, contemplating beautiful beaches to our left and right.

The Trafalgar lighthouse, located on the cape of the same name, dominates the entire area. Cádiz Turismo

Everything in this area has a truly magical flavour, but the sunset is probably the most special part, especially in the summer when the sun never seems to want to hide. You can contemplate a sunset that is unparalleled in practically all of Spain while looking towards the beach of Zahora.

There is a wooden walkway that runs along the coast, crossing several cliffs and opening a path that overlooks the sea.

The Trafalgar lighthouse overlooks two of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Los Caños de Meca. Cádiz Turismo

History, nature and architecture surround this valuable historic monument, which for decades has presided over one of the most beautiful spots in all of Spain.