This is footballer Lionel Messi's new five-star hotel, less than an hour's drive from Malaga city

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the best football player in the world, has just opened a new hotel, only an hour's drive from Malaga city. The Barça star of more than two decades, who currently plays for Inter Miami, has opened a luxury hotel in Puerto de Sotogrande, in the far east of Cadiz province, just a few kilometres from the centre of Manilva in the Costa del Sol province.

The new hotel complex is called MIM Sotogrande and is managed by the Majestic Hotel Group. With a five-star category, it has 45 rooms and a privileged location inside the port complex, with views of the Mediterranean and the Strait of Gibraltar.

The rooms in this new hotel complex, which replaced the Club Marítimo de Sotogrande hotel, were designed by interior designer Luis Bustamante, who imbued them with Mediterranean elegance and serenity.

As expected, the most exclusive room is the Suite Leo Messi, a unique accommodation that pays tribute to the spirit and career of the iconic footballer. It is presented as a personalised luxury experience, with spacious rooms, exclusive décor, a private terrace with views of the Mediterranean and details inspired by the figure of the Rosario-born sportsman.

Zoom One of the footballer's Ballon d'Ors is displayed in the hotel lobby. SUR

In fact, the entire hotel is full of references to the footballer. In the suites there are bathrobes with his shirt number 10 on the back and, in the lobby, there is one of the eight FIFA Ballon d'Or awards that the player won during his professional career.

Unlike the previous hotel on this site, the hotel's facilities have been enhanced with a rooftop swimming pool and improved restaurant. The new MIM Sotogrande features two spaces whose names are also closely linked to the world of sport: Hincha and Tribuna.

Dining options

Hincha is the hotel's main restaurant and is under the culinary direction of chef Nandu Jubany, a Michelin-starred chef at his Can Jubany restaurant and a benchmark of contemporary Catalan cuisine. The Sotogrande location features dishes prepared with local produce and a creative approach. The menu will be dominated by seafood, rice dishes and some of Leo Messi's favourite recipes, such as his grandmother's famous macaroni.

Tribuna, meanwhile, is a more casual dining option by the pool. This space features a menu designed for sharing and a wide range of signature cocktails.

The MIM hotel chain was born in 2017 with the opening of MIM Sitges, the result of an alliance between Lionel Messi and Majestic Hotel Group. It currently has six hotels in exclusive destinations such as Sitges, Sotogrande, Mallorca, Ibiza, Baqueira and Andorra.