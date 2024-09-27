La Línea mayor demands more information about introduction of new biometric controls at Gibraltar border

La Voz de Cádiz La Línea de la Concepción Friday, 27 September 2024, 09:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The independent mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco, has sent a letter from the town hall to Spain's ministry of the interior expressing concerns about the new biometric control system being introduced on the Gibraltar border. With the support of the two main opposition parties (PP and PSOE), Franco is demanding more information about the implementation of the system with the neighbouring British overseas territory.

Two new border control systems are due to come into force soon: the Schengen Entry and Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System(ETIAS). The government of Gibraltar warned its citizens of this eventuality in July, by virtue of which controls will be re-established at the border, making it compulsory to scan passports and provide biometric data before crossing, although once people are registered in this system it will no longer be necessary to repeat this process.

"According to the information I have seen, it seems that the plan was that this new control system would come into force in November, although new information has recently come to light saying that it could possibly be postponed, as it seems that three of these members of the Union and also members of the Schengen area, such as the Netherlands, Germany and France, had certain difficulties with this system coming into force from that date", said the mayor in a press statement.

However, he pointed out that, while passing through the area "in a personal capacity", he was able to see that "on the way back to Spain, the system for controlling access to our national territory has been changed."

Franco explained that what they are proposing is "simply a question of getting things right technically, as they are "aware that, once these controls are installed, there will be a period of adaptation and, from then on, there may be some days with queues, hold-ups and problems in what is part of the municipal district of La Línea, which is where delays will possibly occur."

Finally, La Línea's mayor said that he hopes that the ministry will provide them with the requested information and he gave assurances that "the town hall is at the disposal of the ministry, as it cannot be otherwise, to try to collaborate in everything that is in its power."