At knifepoint and hiding behind masks: this is how a gang of violent teenage robbers in La Línea operated The youths would enter shops and threaten employees to steal cash

National Police have arrested three teenagers who have allegedly committed three robberies in businesses in La Línea de la Concepción. During the investigation, it was found that the criminal gang had pre-arranged the robberies that they carried out in a violent manner, brandishing knives to intimidate employees.

The gang, who covered their faces with masks to avoid identification, were mainly after cash. Their method consisted of one of the members entering the premises first, and once he had checked that the place was quiet, he gave the signal to the other two individuals who went in and intimidated the employees, displaying knives at all times and indicating that they were prepared to use them if they did not get the money.

Investigations done by the police's urban crime unit highlighted the intimidation and violence used in the robberies; in one of the incidents, one of the shop assistants was injured. The investigations also noted the use of masks and gloves to conceal the identity of the three youths who were all minors, aged 15.

The teenagers carried out two more robberies in two other businesses in the town, after obtaining a significant amount of money in their first assault. One of them has a record for previous crimes.

Investigations led to their arrest and they have been brought before the Algeciras juvenile prosecution office, with two of them being sent to a detention centre.