Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo that shows how close to houses the fire in Tarifa got. L.V.
Wildfires

Juanma Moreno calls for harsher penalties for arsonists following wave of fires in Tarifa

Andalucía increases the number of Infoca plan personnel to 4,700 professionals

La Voz de Cádiz

Tarifa

Friday, 15 August 2025, 16:59

President of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno has called for a "clear and decisive toughening" of the penalties for arsonists, who endanger "natural and personal heritage", as has happened in the latest fire in Tarifa. Both Moreno and regional minister Antonio Sanz have stated that the evidence points that the fire was "intentional".

In an interview on Cope radio, Moreno said that, after the investigations by the Guardia Civil and the Andalusian police, "everything indicates that the fire was intentional". He highlighted the difficulties related to arresting and sentencing an arsonist, whose crimes face "innocuous penalties".

Moreno said that the second fire in Tarifa in two weeks, which started on Monday, 11 August, was "the most complicated fire that the Andalusian forest fire fighting service (Infoca) has had to deal with in recent years". The situation was even more complicated, because the fire reached "just four metres from the houses" scattered around the Atlanterra area, "with families spending their holidays" there.

Moreno also stressed the need to widen the N-340, which he described as "a death trap" and an obstacle in the evacuation of 2,000 people "in record time". According to Moreno, if it weren't for the efficiency of the teams deployed in the area, the situation could have turned into a tragedy.

Moreno thanked the personnel who worked to extinguish both fires, stressing that the Junta de Andalucía continuously invests in increasing "the number of professionals within the Infoca plan". The last investment has increased the number to 4,700. To compare, the number of workers within the military emergency unit (Ume), which serves the whole of Spain, is 3,500. In addition, the Infoca in Andalucía has 40 aerial vehicles. The region's resources make it prepared to face such crises and allow it to help other regions, as it is currently doing in Extremadura.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints
  2. 2 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola
  3. 3 Plans for bathing area and open-air auditorium in popular Costa del Sol park
  4. 4 Robert John Northcott 1945-2025
  5. 5 Plans progress for 57 affordable houses on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Ten people subject to court-issued warrants arrested in Mijas
  7. 7 Learn about the history of eastern Costa del Sol town through outdoor exhibition
  8. 8 All (Andalusian) roads lead to Santiago
  9. 9 Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals
  10. 10 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Juanma Moreno calls for harsher penalties for arsonists following wave of fires in Tarifa

Juanma Moreno calls for harsher penalties for arsonists following wave of fires in Tarifa